India Yamaha Motor Unleashes High-Octane Duo: R3 and MT-03 i

Bengaluru: India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has roared into the premium motorcycle arena with the launch of the R3 and MT-03, setting the stage for a thrilling riding experience. These models, part of the 'The Call of the Blue' campaign, embody Yamaha's racing spirit and commitment to delivering a top-tier motorcycling experience in India.

The R3 and MT-03, designed for young enthusiasts, pack a punch with a 321cc liquid-cooled engine, offering 30.9 kW (42 PS) at 10,750 rpm of power and 29.5 Nm (3 kg-m) at 9,000 rpm of torque. Featuring a lightweight diamond frame, Upside front forks, and LED lights, the R3 promises a track-oriented adventure, while the MT-03 with its bold design, caters to those seeking torque and agility.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, expressed, "We are excited to announce the launch of our latest supersport bike, R3, and hyper-naked, MT-03 in India. These models, showcasing Yamaha’s cutting-edge technology, will captivate the interest of our young customers, offering them a thrilling ride experience."

Developed under the concept of "Ride the R Anytime," the R3 ensures excellent riding confidence and high-rpm efficiency, while the MT-03, part of the hyper-naked family, excels in torque. Both models feature a compact and lightweight diamond frame chassis, dual-channel ABS, and powerful disc brakes, ensuring a secure and confident ride on any road.