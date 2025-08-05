Indian gamers are no longer just students

Bengaluru; A new nationwide study released by Indian electronics brand Kreo has revealed a major shift in the country’s gaming landscape, with more than 35% of gamers now comprising working professionals, including engineers, entrepreneurs, creators, and marketers. Women above 35 are emerging as one of the fastest-growing gamer demographics, the study notes.

Titled “How India Games”, the report draws on responses from over 5,900 gamers across the country, providing one of the most detailed portraits of the Indian gaming community to date. It comes amid rapid growth in the sector — a recent WinZO–IEIC report projected India’s gaming market to more than double to $9.1 billion by 2029.

Among the key insights:

• India’s gaming population is growing at an annual rate of 16%.

• While 94% of gamers are still men, women above the age of 35 are entering the space in large numbers.

• 73% of female gamers admitted to concealing their gender online, citing experiences of harassment — yet many are leading and building new communities.

• Mobile phones remain the dominant gaming device for 88% of players, even among multi-platform users.

• Over half of all gamers express an active interest in creating content or joining the esports industry, suggesting growing ambitions around gaming careers.

Interestingly, while most Indian parents still consider gaming a “waste of time,” around 10% have begun playing alongside their children, suggesting a generational softening of attitudes.

“Gaming was an escape for me growing up,” said Ishan Sukul, Co-founder and CEO of Kreo. “Today, it’s how millions of Indians connect and express themselves. Through this report, we wanted to understand gaming not just as a hobby, but as a response to deeper cultural shifts — including loneliness and mental health.”