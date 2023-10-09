Indian students flock to Bengaluru roadshow

Bengaluru: Education in Ireland, the national brand representing Irish Higher Education Institutions worldwide, has successfully concluded its flagship roadshow in the Bengaluru. The event, held on October 8, at The Taj M G Road, featured 18 prestigious Irish higher education institutes, all under one roof.

Speaking about the roadshow, Regional Manager - India and South Asia at Education in Ireland, Barry O’Driscoll said, “The roadshow in Bengaluru offered students from Bengaluru and neighbouring cities the opportunity to explore diverse academic prospects in Ireland. It allowed them to meet with representatives from Irish Universities and Colleges, showcasing Ireland’s appeal as a destination for study, personal development, and professional growth. The roadshow laid emphasis on the fact that over 6000 Indian students choose Ireland as their preferred place to study each year, drawn by the world-class education, welcoming environment, and the highly globalized nature of this English-speaking island-nation. Furthermore, the Roadshow gave prospective students insights into Ireland’s emerging role as a global centre for technology and commerce, home to the headquarters of over 1,000 multinational companies and startups offering limitless career potential.”

More than 550 Indian students showed up with great enthusiasm for the fair and it enabled them to gather comprehensive information about academic programs, scholarships, and opportunities for personal and professional growth. The Chennai roadshow provided a valuable platform for Indian students and their parents to directly interact with representatives from renowned Irish Higher Education Institutions as well as esteemed faculty who are visiting from Ireland.

Apart from Bengaluru, the Education in Ireland fairs has been successfully concluded in Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai.

“We are delighted to see the ever-growing number of Indian students pursuing their higher education in Ireland and look forward to welcoming even more in the future. The response from all 5 cities has been fantastic. We eagerly look forward to welcoming these students in Ireland next year,” O’Driscoll added. Ireland has gained recognition for its educational excellence and buoyant job market in varied sectors like IT, Business, Finance, Big Data, Medical Technology, Engineering, and Digital Marketing.