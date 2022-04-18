India's biggest expo on electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturers from May 6

Bengaluru: EV Expo 2K22 is being conceptualised and organised by Key Media which is India's biggest Electric Vehicle expo with 250-plus exhibitors of Electric Vehicle Expo 2022 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from May 6- 8.

The exhibition of electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturers (Two, Three and four wheelers) is held along with commercial, cargo, passenger and personal electric vehicle, charging infrastructure manufacturers, accessories and parts manufacturers, battery manufacturers and technology companies, startups, IOT's, testing agencies, government sectors and departments, banks and financial institutes, insurance companies, research and training institutes, solar power technology companies in association with Government of Karnataka, BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Charging stations partner supply company limited) KSSIDC (Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporations) and other local bodies.

The objective of Conference 2022 is to discuss the opportunities, issues, technical aspects, and challenges faced by stakeholders at a single platform for the growth of E- Vehicle Industry in India.

It will identify potential areas of investment by overseas as well as the Indian players in the supply value chain of manufacturing, charging infrastructure, battery technologies, and smart mobility technologies.

Speakers have been invited from the state and central policy makers teams, Niti Aayog, Industry and Commerce department, Transport departments, MNRE, Information technology, certification, and testing agencies, top manufacturers community, EV mobility experts, large fleet operators, startups, banking, and financial institutes.

The EV Expo 2022 provides a platform to meet potential customers in the electric vehicle industry.

Exposing cutting-edge technologies and electric vehicles at this event is very exciting. It is an excellent opportunity to connect with, communicate with, and sell products to a highly targeted audience who will be engaged throughout the event.

EV Expo India 2022 provides an opportunity to network with a variety of audiences in the electric mobility industry.

Featuring over 200 suppliers, one can learn about the latest EV innovations and get a close-up look at cutting-edge technologies. Approximately 35,000 people are expected to attend the show, which is expected to draw more than 250 exhibitors.

In this decade, NITI Aayog says 70 percent of all commercial cars, 30 percent of private cars, 40 percent of buses, and 80 percent of the two-wheelers and three-wheelers sales will be electric.

To realize this ambition, 158 GHz of battery capacity would need to be installed annually by FY30, creating a lucrative market opportunity for domestic manufacturers.