Infosys to acquire European consultancy firm GuideVision

Bengaluru: IT major Infosys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire European consultancy firm GuideVision for up to 30 million euros including earn-out and bonuses.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Infosys said that GuideVision's end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror -- a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances -- enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes.

GuideVision's training academy and nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said: "This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem."

Norbert Nagy, Co-Founder, GuideVision, said: "GuideVision's exceptionally high customer ratings are the result of our continuous effort to deliver superior consulting and implementation services. Joining Infosys brings an extended portfolio of services we can offer to our customers on their digital transformation journey."

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.