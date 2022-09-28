Intra-city helicopter services to Bengaluru airport from October 10

Bengaluru: Soon, residents in certain areas of Bengaluru will be able to take a helicopter ride from the HAL Airport to the city's Devanahalli-based Kempegowda International Airport. Five days a week, there will be helicopter services operating to and from the international airport. The service will be introduced by a company called BLADE, which runs choppers in Bengaluru and other regions of India. On October 10, the services will be made available. On its website, BLADE claimed that it would soon begin offering intra-city rides in Bengaluru. "Fliers can now choose a fast 15-minute flight over the agonising 120-minute trip in traffic. Subsequently, Whitefield and Electronic City will be included," the company announced.

According to the company, there will be two flights every day, with the number perhaps increasing based on demand. Tickets can be purchased online for Rs 3,250 plus taxes per passenger, one-way.

The five-seater single-engine aircraft will operate two flights: one from Bengaluru Airport to HAL at 9 am and one from HAL back to Bengaluru at 4.15 pm, according to a statement released by the business group. Although there have been previous attempts to introduce helicopter services to the international airport, they failed due to a lack of demand. An airport-to-Electronic City service that had been offered in 2018 has been discontinued.



