Irrigation Projects in Byndoor and Kundapur: DCM D.K. Shivakumar Updates on Varahi Canal Progress

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Water Resources, Major and Medium Irrigation, D.K. Shivakumar provided an update on the progress of the Varahi Left Bank Canal (LBC) and related irrigation projects during the ongoing state legislature session. Responding to a question by Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, the minister revealed that of the 26 distribution canals planned under the Varahi LBC project, 14 have been completed and three are currently under construction.

"The tendering process for two additional distribution canals is underway, while the land acquisition process is in progress for the remaining seven canals," said Shivakumar. Once completed, the LBC project is expected to irrigate 5,810 hectares of farmland, significantly alleviating the challenges faced by farmers in Kundapur and Byndoor regions.

Addressing another question from MLA Gantihole on extending irrigation benefits to more villages in Byndoor taluk, Shivakumar stated that the Siddapura Lift Irrigation Project will benefit villages such as Ajri, Kodladi, Amparu, Karkunje, and Siddapura. The project, currently in the tendering stage, is designed to irrigate approximately 1,200 hectares of farmland.

Shivakumar also discussed the status of the Varahi Right Bank Canal (RBC) works, informing that villages like Kullanje, Shankaranarayana, Amparu, Kavrady, and Halnadu in Byndoor assembly constituency will benefit once the project is completed. The Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) is reviewing and revising the canal’s planning and design aspects to ensure optimal execution.

The Siddapura Lift Irrigation Project, part of the overall Varahi River irrigation initiative, was introduced to maximise water utilisation and enhance agricultural productivity. Once operational, it will provide water to an additional 1,200 hectares of cultivable command area along the right side of the RBC, offering much-needed relief to the farming community in the region.