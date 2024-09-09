JAIN Launchpad joins forces with K’taka govt to accelerate startup growth

Bengaluru: JAIN Launchpad, a leading Technology Business Incubator, supported by Chenraj Roychand Centre for Entrepreneurship (CRCE) at JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) has been selected as an implementing accelerator for the KITS, Dept. of El, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka’s pioneering initiative, the “Karnataka Acceleration Network” (KAN). With support from KDEM, over the next three years, the program aims to support a total of 300+ startups across 6 accelerators, 18 cohorts driving substantial growth and innovation throughout the region. This collaboration is set to significantly advance the state’s startup ecosystem, offering vital support to growth-stage startups across Karnataka.

As a mentor accelerator, JAIN Launchpad will play a critical role in executing the six-month acceleration program designed to provide startups with comprehensive resources, including expert mentorship, business strategy refinement, market validation, customer acquisition, market linkages, and investment readiness support. The program will culminate in a high-profile demo day, where startups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations to a panel of investors, paving the way for significant funding opportunities.

“Our collaboration with the state initiatives is a significant step towards strengthening our mission to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth across Karnataka, particularly in beyond Bangalore regions where the potential is immense empowering thousands of young entrepreneurs” said Nayaz Ahmed, CEO of JAIN Launchpad. “We look forward to working closely with tier-2 city incubators including SJCE-STEP in Mysore”.

Call for pplications:Startups are invited to apply for this 6-month Acceleration program.