Jal Jeevan Mission gaining momentum in Chamarajanagar district

Chamarajanagar: The Union Government's ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which connects every household in rural India, is now gaining momentum in Chamarajanagar district.

The project is being implemented under the name of Mane Manege Gange

( Ganga to every house) which was launched by the end of 2020 in the

district. Due to the Covid and alteration in blue print of the project, the work got delayed.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa visited the district two weeks ago to review the progress ,expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work. He had demanded that the project be completed within the deadline.

Now the work has been speeded up by officials and plans are to finish it by March 2023 deadline.

Under the project, every household in rural areas would be provided 24-hour drinking water. Water is supplied to the house from a river or other source of water through Implementing through multi- village drinking water scheme in the district. Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet taluks already implemented it.

Under the Scheme, overhead tanks will be constructed to supply water to households. The expenditure is borne by the central government grants and also 10 percent from community partnerships. According to data based on 2011 census there are 2,33,015 households in district. But officials says now the number of households increased to 2.70 lakh in 705 revenue villages in district.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday Zilla Panchayat Water and Sanitation Division Executive Engineer Gangadharaiah said that the work is being carried out at 242 residential areas in Chamarajanagar taluk, 174 residential areas in Gundlupete and eight residential areas in Kollegala at an estimated cost of Rs 165.65 crore.

Of the 1,03,149 households, 82,718 households are already connected. "The remaining 20,431 households will be connected by March," he said. In the second phase of the project 49 residential areas of Yalendur, 80 in Kollegal and 25 residential areas in Hanur Taluk will be provided drinking water. The tender process for connecting 53,244 households has been completed and the work will commence in March. It will be implemented at a cost of Rs 97.86 crore.

The third phase of the project is being implemented in 193 residential areas in Hunur. The survey is almost completed and a comprehensive project report is underway. 103 villages which were not covered by the Multi gram drinking Water Project have been identified. All these are situated beside forests. The estimated cost of connecting these 8,596 houses is Rs 31 crore Gangadharaiah added.