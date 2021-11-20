JDS fields Deve Gowda’s grandson in MLC polls

Bengaluru: Another scion of JDS supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has made political entry. Dr Suraj Revanna, son of HD Revanna and grandson of Deve Gowda, is contesting in the MLC election from Hassan district. He is the sixth member of the Deve Gowda family to enter politics. Five members of the JDS chief's family are representing either Parliament or the State legislature.

There was a speculation that Dr Suraj Revanna or his mother Bhavani Revanna would contest from Hassan constituency on JDS ticket. JDS supremo Deve Gowda had a meeting with the district legislators to elicit their opinion on the candidature. Dr Suraj was picked after MLAs favoured his candidature.

JDS MLAs Sivalinga Gowda, Balakrishna, Lingesh, AT Ramaswamy, HD Revanna were present at the time of Suraj Revanna filing nomination papers on Friday.

Suraj reached the DC office and filed his nomination between 12.11 and 12.15 noon as per the wishes of his father Revanna.

Speaking to media after the nomination, Suraj said, "I did not expect that party would elect me as an MLC candidate. I will work in accordance with the wishes of my grandfather H D Deve Gowda."

In 2020, He was unanimously elected director of the District Cooperative Bank in Hassan.