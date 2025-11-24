JDS re-elects Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy unopposed

Bengaluru: Ina unanimous decision, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy were re-elected unopposed as the National President and Karnataka State President of the Janata Dal (Secular) at the party’s National Council meeting held at JP Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday.

The National Council members endorsed the continuation of the father-son leadership to strengthen the party both in Karnataka and at the national level. The party leadership said that as JD(S) enters its 25th year, the organisation requires experienced and united guidance to expand its political presence and reinforce its grassroots network.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, JD(S) Legislature Party leader C.B. Suresh Babu said JD(S) remains the only regional party in Karnataka with a strong cadre base and long political legacy.

He noted that the party has survived and stayed relevant due to the decades of organisational work put in by Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

“Deve Gowda has dedicated his entire political life to building the party, and even today he continues to guide lakhs of workers across the state.

The National Council felt that the upcoming political period requires the party to be led once again by these two strong leaders,” he said.

Suresh Babu also said the National Council appreciated the organisational outreach and membership campaign undertaken by Nikhil Kumaraswamy over the past year.

“Leaders from every district have praised his effort, and the membership drive has continued successfully across Karnataka,” he added.

The meeting also passed two key resolutions—one focusing on party strengthening and another on issues concerning farmers.

These resolutions will be taken up for formal approval at the JD(S) National Executive meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Those present included JD(S) youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, former ministers Bandeppa Kashempur and M. Krishnareddy, MLC T.A. Sharavana, former MLAs Doddangouda Patil and H.M. Ramesh Gowda, and JD(S) IT Cell president Chandan, among others.