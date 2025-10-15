JDS slams Congress government after Google’s $15 billion AI hub goes to Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru: In a major setback for Karnataka, tech giant Google on Tuesday announced an investment of $15 billion (approximately ₹1.33 lakh crore) to build an Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure hub in Andhra Pradesh. The project marks Google’s largest-ever investment in India.

Reacting sharply to the announcement, the Janata Dal (Secular) accused the Congress government of losing a golden opportunity, stating that “Karnataka has lost the Google AI hub to Andhra Pradesh due to the Congress regime’s negligence.”

The party alleged that Bengaluru’s image as India’s Silicon City had suffered badly under the Siddaramaiah-led government. “Since the Congress came to power, Bengaluru has been under an eclipse. Potholes, poor infrastructure, and the negligence of IT Minister Priyank Kharge have cost Karnataka a ₹1.3 lakh crore investment. It’s a massive blow to the state,” JDS said in a statement.

According to reports, Google has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish the AI hub in Visakhapatnam, expected to generate 30,000 jobs and yield annual revenues of nearly ₹10,000 crore.

“While Bengaluru continues to struggle with garbage, bad roads, and infrastructure breakdowns, Andhra Pradesh has bagged a global tech project that could have been Karnataka’s pride,” the party further criticized.

JDS leaders alleged that the current state administration has failed to maintain investor confidence. “Instead of fostering an industry-friendly environment, Bengaluru’s ministers are driving investors away. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s arrogance and IT Minister Priyank Kharge’s inaction have cost the state dearly,” it added.

Industry experts too have expressed concern that Karnataka’s weakening infrastructure and unpredictable governance could be forcing global firms to look elsewhere. The state, once seen as India’s technological powerhouse, now faces a credibility crisis as major investors explore other destinations like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat.

The opposition has demanded a white paper from the Congress government explaining why a project of such magnitude slipped out of Karnataka’s hands, calling it a “historic loss for Bengaluru’s tech legacy.”