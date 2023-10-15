Job Mela provides employment to 457 youths on the spot

Kalaburagi: Kalaburagi witnessed a resounding response to the job fair organized by the Skill Development Department and the Kalaburgi district administration in Sedam town. Aspiring individuals flocked to the event, and an impressive 457 job seekers received appointment letters immediately. Additionally, 1,350 individuals have been shortlisted for the upcoming round of interviews, promising more opportunities for employment.

In a simple yet significant ceremony held Friday evening, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, the State Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, personally congratulated the candidates who secured jobs by presenting them with appointment letters during the event. Addressing the gathering, Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil revealed that a remarkable 5,323 people had registered for the job fair until Thursday evening, with approximately 4,700 participants present during the event. He expressed his satisfaction that over 40% of those interviewed found employment.

Minister Patil reassured those who did not secure jobs, saying, “For those who have not yet found employment, there’s no need to lose hope. The Skill Development Corporation is committed to providing job qualification skill training, and we encourage the unemployed to register on the Skill Development Corporation’s website to gain skills that will make them job-ready.”

In a bid to address the unemployment issue, the minister made a significant promise, pledging that the government would fill 50,000 government positions in Kalyan Karnataka over the next five years.

The registration process for the job fair commenced at 9 am on Friday, attracting a large crowd of job seekers from Sedam town, its surrounding rural areas, and other parts of the district. This diverse group included young men and women, as well as housewives eager to explore job opportunities. Registration and interview counters were bustling with candidates, and dozens of counters were open to facilitate the process. Inside the hall, candidates diligently filled out their applications.

The job fair featured informational stalls from institutions such as KGTTI, GTTC, and ITI centers, which provided details about the courses they offer. Additionally, the NRLM shop of the Zilla Panchayat was opened to raise awareness about employment opportunities.

Notable companies such as L&T Finance, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, JSW Steel Limited, Trident Automobiles Private Limited, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company, KBL Services Limited, LIC of India, Mahendra & Mahendra AD, and more than 110 other firms, including Zaheerabad, ultra tech Cement Limited, Shree Cement of Sedam Taluk, and Labernet Services Private Limited actively participated in the job fair, further expanding the scope of employment opportunities for the attendees.