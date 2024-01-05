Kar Sevak arrest case: ‘I didn’t say Poojari has 16 cases registered against him,’ says Karnataka Home Min

Bengaluru: Following BJP’s criticism against arresting Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that he not facing 16 cases now.

“There were 16 cases registered against Poojari but I have never said that he is facing 16 cases now,” the state’s Home Minister said.

Parameshwara also criticised BJP for spreading false propaganda against the Kar Sevak.

“Is it not true that Poojari was involved in crime cases? For such a person, they (BJP) have taken up such a large scale protest,” he said.

He said that the court had verified 26 cases along with the case of Poojari.

“Are no Hindus involved in those cases? Why is BJP protesting for Poojari? The law is the same for me, LoP, as well as for the media. Whoever is guilty must be punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka deputy chief minister said that if the Congress government proves Kar Sevak has 16 cases against him, he will apologise before the public.

“Police’s argument that Kar Sevak had not attended the court proceedings is false. The officers are misguiding the government,” he said.

Congress delegation had lodged a complaint against LoP R. Ashoka, BJP MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginakayi and 40 others urging action for making derogatory statements during a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.