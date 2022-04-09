Karaga fest, symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, off to colourful start in B'luru

Bengaluru: The annual Karaga festival which symbolises Hindu-Muslim unity for over 300 years started in Bengaluru on Friday. Lakhs of devotees are expected to join the night-long Karaga procession as the festival is being celebrated after a two-year hiatus because of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Not bowing to the pressure from Hindu organisations to drop the rituals involving Muslim community members from the festivities, the Karaga Utsava Samithi has stated in unequivocal terms that all the traditions would be continued during the festival. To this day, the city's biggest annual Karaga procession that starts from the temple and goes around Bengaluru makes a customary halt at the dargah here to pay obeisance to Tawakkal Mastan.

A group of Muslim religious leaders and moulvis had arrived at the Sri Dharmaraya Swamy temple on Thursday and blessed Karaga Utsava Samithi members. The festival is held at Shri Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Bengaluru for nine days, from April 8 to 18 before culminating in a night-long procession.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, "We have made every effort to celebrate Karaga festival this time with grandeur."

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Gaurav Gupta said, "The management committee of Dharmaraya Swamy temple has been given a grant of Rs 50 lakh by the BBMP.

Pavements and streetlights all along the Karaga procession route are being fixed." He said that all the departments should work in coordination and strive to create harmonious atmosphere during the festival celebration.

MLA of Chickpet constituency Udaya Garudachar said the Karaga celebrations had begun from Friday.

"Members of all communities should participate an no one should indulge in actions that could compromise on law and order, the MLA said.

On March 23, the management committee for the festivities was constituted and several meetings were held to discuss arrangements for the event. "The responsibility has been allocated to everyone for smooth and peaceful celebration of the festival," Bangalore Urban Collector J Manjunath said.

DCP Anuchet said, "We have made the necessary arrangements to conduct the 'Deepotsava' and other events to be held on April 13.

On April 16 when the main festival is celebrated, we are going to take great care to avoid any untoward incident. Around 38 officers, over 400 personnel and KSRP troops will be deployed for security. CCTV cameras are being installed on all the roads where Karaga procession passes."

"Visiting the dargah during Karaga procession is a culture being followed since ages. We will take legal action against those who disturb it."