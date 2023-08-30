BJP Leader Attends Gruha Lakshmi Inauguration

Bengaluru: In the midst of swirling speculations regarding his potential defection to the Congress party, S T Somashekar, a BJP MLA representing Yeshwanthpur constituency, participated in the inauguration of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme within his constituency.

In a media interaction at Ramohalli, Somashekar emphasised that his attendance was motivated solely by his role as an elected representative. He claimed that his presence at the event was exclusively in his capacity as an MLA and aimed at fostering awareness among his constituents.

"Within my constituency, there are 94,000 individuals possessing BPL cards. Reports indicate that a mere 24,000 beneficiaries have been officially registered. Our ambition is to extend governmental benefits to all deserving recipients. It's imperative that when government-led functions are concerned, partisan affiliations dissolve, and our focus is resolutely oriented towards serving the constituents," elucidated Somashekar.

"In matters pertaining to progress and development, forging connections with the public becomes an imperative. My presence here is confined to the ambit of this government initiative.” Somashekar said.

In a recent turn of events, key BJP leaders held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, resulting in the release of grants totaling Rs. seven crore for Somashekar's constituency.

Somashekar, a former Congress member until 2019, departed from the party to rally behind B S Yediyurappa's ascension to Chief Ministership. Subsequently, he emerged victorious in the by-election and secured his re-election from the Yeshwanthpur constituency on the BJP ticket.

Persistent rumours are rife that Shivakumar is orchestrating a strategic reintegration of leaders who defected to the BJP in 2019, strategically timed ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Lok Sabha elections.

Shivakumar's proactive stance in welcoming leaders who express intent to return to the Congress fold remains an open secret within political circles. With such instances unfolding in the political landscape, the return of Congress turncoats from BJP looks imminent.