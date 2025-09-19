Karnataka BJP urges people to write 'Hindu' in religion column during caste census

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has begun the dangerous task of dividing people on the basis of their religion, said State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday, calling it a tragedy.

He added that the BJP's two-day training camp for party elected leaders had resolved that people of all castes and communities must write "Hindu" in the religion column during the caste census starting in the state from September 22.

Speaking at a press conference at Ramada Resort in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that it is important in the interest of the nation and the state that people should mention their religion as Hindu.

"I make an appeal to pontiffs of various mutts and community leaders in this regard," he added.

He said that the BJP's training camp in this regard had been highly successful, adding that matters of caste and sub-caste should be left to respective communities to decide, but for the sake of the nation and the state, people must write "Hindu" in the religion column.

He alleged that although states do not have the authority to conduct a caste census, the Congress government in Karnataka has gone ahead with it and even created 47 new castes.

He charged that categories such as Christian Lingayat, Christian Vokkaliga, Christian Weaver, and Christian Scheduled Caste/Tribe had been invented to create confusion.

Vijayendra said that after Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power in Karnataka, there was much discussion about the Kantharaju's caste census report.

"The BJP had opposed it as unscientific. But because Rahul Gandhi said so, Siddaramaiah's government threw the Kantharaju report into the dustbin," he alleged.

He also criticised Siddaramaiah for earlier attempting to create social unrest by recognising Veerashaiva-Lingayat as a separate religion.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had apologised for attempting to divide people on the basis of their religion in Ballary during election campaign, Vijayendra said.

He added that two important resolutions were passed at the BJP camp.

"Under the leadership of our proud Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has made a historic announcement by simplifying the GST. This decision has brought happiness to people across the state and the country. At the global level, India is facing many challenges, and at such a time, this GST reform is significant. In the camp, we collectively congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this reform," he added.

"Two other important resolutions were also adopted: to expose the Congress government in the state for attempting to divide castes through the social survey (caste census), and to create awareness among all communities to write 'Hindu' in the religion column."

Vijayendra also said that the two-day political strategy camp by the BJP in Bengaluru concluded under the guidance of senior leader and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

"Due to the hard work of our party workers during the membership drive, Karnataka BJP has earned the distinction of securing fourth place in the country. A collective resolve was made to strengthen the party organisation further so that upcoming local body elections can be faced with great success," he added.

It has been decided to take up the struggle to voice out concerns of farmers hit by floods, he said.

The BJP has decided to hold a road blockade for one hour in all Assembly constituencies against the poor road infrastructure across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on September 24.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Govind Karjol said: "The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had conducted survey of SC community for internal reservations two months ago. Then, there was no mention of Christian-Madiga, Christian- Holeya and others was not there. But, now, the conspiracy to show SC community as Christians in the caste census is hatched to take away the reservation allotted to them."

"I oppose this and demand that for no reason, the enumeration of SC community should be undertaken," Karjol appealed.

The event was attended by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, BJP state general secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar, state vice president and MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, MLA Aravind Bellad, former Minister and MLA Shashikala Jolle, and state Vice President and former MLA Raju Gowda Nayak.