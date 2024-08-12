Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Inspect Damaged Tungabhadra Reservoir

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the Tungabhadra Reservoir to assess the damage caused by a recent surge in water levels. The increased flow has led to the loss of a vital gate, raising concerns about the reservoir's stability and the safety of nearby areas.

The Tungabhadra Board (TB) is already on the case, working to repair the damage by constructing new gates. Kannayya Naidu, an expert in gate installations, is overseeing the repair work, which involves teams from Narayana Engineering and Hindustan Companies. Their efforts are focused on restoring the reservoir’s functionality and preventing further complications.

The surge has also increased the risk of flooding in surrounding districts. Kurnool Collector Imtiaz Basha has issued a warning to residents in low-lying areas, urging them to stay alert and prepared for potential flooding. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to respond to any emergencies that may arise.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is crucial in evaluating the situation and guiding the next steps for managing both the reservoir repairs and flood risks. As the situation continues to evolve, both immediate and long-term measures are being put in place to safeguard the affected communities.