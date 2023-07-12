Live
- Five Amarnath Yatris injured in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur
- Over 30,000 food items subject to price hikes in Japan
- AP cabinet approves several key decisions
- Compared: Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1); Find what's new
- Volunteers should not interfere in politics and limit to public service: Chandrababu
- Bengaluru: Watch The Viral Video Of Private Aircraft Making An Emergency Landing At HAL Airport
- Feel-good Entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' is all set for release on August 4th
- 5 fun activities to make the most of Monsoon in Mumbai
- Padma Lakshmi replaced by ‘Top Chef’ winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
- How to keep your pet safe during Monsoon
Karnataka CMO Twitter handle to address public grievances
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has started a new Twitter handle, ‘@osd_cmkarnataka’, to address public grievances. This...
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has started a new Twitter handle, ‘@osd_cmkarnataka’, to address public grievances. This account will be handled by an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM, Dr Vaishnavi K, a Karnataka Municipal Service (KMS) officer. Citizens on Twitter can tag the handle with their grievances, and the issue will be put across to the respective departments for resolution. On this note, the CMO has asked people to raise only issues that concern the society, and not personal problems.
The CMO has asked concerned netizens to provide a brief description about the problem along with the name, address, and Aadhaar number of the individual lodging the complaint.Several Twitter users have already claimed that they have sent their issues to the handle.