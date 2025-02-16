Karnataka Congress may see worst phase of factionalism

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress unit in Karnataka, which looked solid in terms of unity, may witness a worse phase of factionalism, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is gearing up to convene massive conventions of oppressed and backward classes across the state.

Though the leaders are claiming that the conventions are held to strengthen the party, sources reveal that by organising massive conventions across the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's camp wants to project him as the unquestionable leader of Dalits, backwards and minorities and send out a strong message to the high command and also to Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar not even think of disturbing him.

Sources stated that ministers of CM Siddaramaiah’s camp have decided to name it a convention of oppressed classes. They are further planning to get them inaugurated by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has claimed that the high command has responded positively to the holding of conventions. Minister for Health H.C. Mahadevappa has claimed that CM Siddaramaiah is a mass leader and which political party would say no to his leadership?

The State President and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar is disturbed by the sudden developments unfolding against him after the High Court quashed the plea for a CBI investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, in which CM Siddaramaiah is named as the accused number one.

Siddaramaiah camp is on mission mode to ensure the post of State President is taken away from Shivakumar. Minister Rajanna has even stated that he is ready to become the State President and he will tender resignation to his ministerial post.

Dy CM Shivakumar has been projecting himself as powerful within the Congress on par with CM Siddaramaiah. Both the leaders have managed to ensure coordination and unity, amid the differences and foiled all attempts of the BJP and JD (S) to attack the Congress-led government in the state.

Giving hints about the impending situation of infighting evolving into a full crisis situation, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka has repeatedly stated that if CM Siddaramaiah does not vacate his post by November of this year, the party will plunge into huge crisis and the Congress leaders will indulge in street fights across the state.

The Congress high command not in a position to rein over either CM Siddaramaiah or Dy CM Shivakumar, is facing the litmus test this time. Rahul Gandhi has expressed his liking for CM Siddaramaiah at the same time acknowledged the sacrifice and contributions of Shivakumar.

Shivakumar had earlier stated that he was given two choices by the authorities before he was imprisoned in a disproportionate assets case to either join the BJP party or to go to the Tihar Jail. Shivakumar had said that he chose the latter.

CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are one of the few leaders who dare to poignantly criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Hindutva forces. Shivakumar is entrusted by the party to address the crisis of the Congress in various states.

The High Command is worried over the impending crisis in Karnataka state, the only biggest state in the country being ruled by the Congress.



