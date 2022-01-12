Karnataka decides to extend Covid curbs till month-end

Bengaluru: At a virtual review meeting conducted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday, on the Covid condition in the State, it was decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions till 31 January from earlier January 19.

The meeting had discussions on the rising cases among school children. A decision has been taken to authorise the Deputy Commissioners of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, reports from the BEOs and health officers.

The officials were instructed to arrange wards, ICUs and other treatment facilities for children at taluk and district hospitals. Education and Health department officials have been asked to conduct a general health check-up in schools every fortnight. The DCs and SPs have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid guidelines at public places. Also there were instructions issued for monitoring the health of those home quarantined and timely distribution of health kits.

CM wanted the officials to strengthen the triaging to ascertain whether an infected person needs hospitalisation immediately or not on getting the test report. It was decided to utilise the services of House Surgeons and final-year nursing students in the home isolation and triaging process. 27 Covid Care Centres to be started in Bengaluru immediately. The Revenue and Endowment departments instructed to issue appropriate guidelines to be followed during the coming Sankranti, Vaikunta Ekadashi and other festivals. Also the daily testing in Bengaluru to be raised to 1.30 lakh.

CM instructed the officials to take stringent action against those holding public conventions. Action to be taken to decongest the market areas based on the ground realities. Ensure there is no chinks in the preparations to tackle Covid spread.

Ministers Dr K Sudhakar, BC Nagesh, Araga Jnanendra and senior officials participated in the meeting.