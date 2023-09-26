Karnataka delegation in America: Holds talks with RTX, and Intelsat to explore collaborations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government delegation led by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil which is on abusiness promotion visit to the USA held discussions on Monday about increasing trade collaborations between them.

The Karnataka delegation shared talks with RTX (formerly Raytheon), which is the world's largest aerospace and defence company, Intelsat, and the U.S. India SME Council.

The talks with RTX (which houses the R&D centre in Bengaluru) focussed on enhancing supply chain connections and considering electronics manufacturing in Karnataka. Further, both sides expressed keenness in exploring partnerships with space industry startups for technology collaborations.

Meanwhile, MB Patil emphasised enhancing partnerships with the government and educational institutions to nurture a talent pipeline. In the discussions held with Intelstat the primary focus was on expanding the operational scope of the Indian subsidiary and exploring satellite sourcing opportunities from Indian space startups.

MB Patil remarked that there is a need to explore collaboration opportunities in software solutions and the role of AI/ML in satellite communications.

The meeting also discussed establishing a global capability centre as part of the long-term planning. In the US India SME Council meeting which witnessed the presence of over 30 CEOs, MB Patil apprised about investment opportunities in Karnataka.

On the occasion, M B Patil was presented the Outstanding Business Promotion Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership in promoting business and investment for the development of the State of Karnataka.

Javier Ramis, VP, Kyle Ballard, Director, Henry B. Martin (RTX), Rory Welch, VP, Claudia Diamante, Head of Product and Program Management, Rajeev Gadre, Senior Sales Director, Ken Takagi, Director, Innovation Strategy (Intelstat), Elisha Pulivarti, CEO & President, U.S. India SME Council, Rajan Natarajan, CEO/Founder, Global Alliant and Marc Elrich, Executive for Government of Montgomery County of Maryland, Principal Secretary to Karnataka Industries department S.Selvakumar, and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, minister's Private Secretary Narendra were present in the meetings.