Karnataka Forest Department Introduces Online FIR System to Combat Encroachments and Poaching

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an online FIR system, Garudakshi, to strengthen its efforts in tackling forest encroachments, illegal logging, poaching, and trespassing. Developed in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), this digital initiative marks a significant technological advancement in forest crime management.

Inaugurating the system at Vidhana Soudha, Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre stated that the Garudakshi Online FIR System would enhance transparency, ensure faster investigation of forest crimes, and improve accountability in law enforcement. He emphasised that with the increasing incidents of forest crimes, adopting digital solutions has become essential. The system will ensure that all forest-related offences are properly recorded and prosecuted, leaving no scope for delay or manipulation.

The Garudakshi system is being rolled out on a pilot basis in five key forest divisions—Bengaluru Urban Division, Bengaluru Forest Mobile Squad, Bhadravati Division, Sirsi Division, and Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division. Based on field feedback, the system will be fine-tuned before its statewide implementation. The minister also emphasised that registering FIRs through Garudakshi will be mandatory in the future.

Previously, FIRs in forest cases were manually recorded on paper, making tracking and supervision difficult. With Garudakshi, every complaint will be digitally documented, tracked, and monitored in real-time. The system will also auto-generate reports, helping officials track progress efficiently. Khandre noted that in the past, thousands of cases were registered, but there was no mechanism to track how many resulted in charge sheets. With the online FIR system, every case will be monitored, ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

Under the new system, complainants will receive a digital copy of the FIR, allowing them to track case progress. Charge sheets will be digitally filed, ensuring timely court proceedings. High-pending cases will be addressed swiftly, preventing forest land encroachments and illegal activities from being overlooked. Previously, officials below the rank of Range Forest Officer (RFO) could register FIRs, leading to legal technicalities that resulted in case dismissals. With Garudakshi, all FIRs will carry digital authentication by the RFO, making cases legally stronger.

Highlighting the critical role of forests in ecological balance, Khandre stressed the importance of preventing encroachments. He pointed out that while degraded forests can be restored, if forest land itself is lost, reforestation becomes impossible. This initiative will act as a safeguard against illegal occupation.

The user-friendly interface of Garudakshi streamlines case filing, investigation, and judicial processes. It enables real-time tracking of case progress and automated report generation for enhanced efficiency while ensuring greater transparency in law enforcement. Officials can now monitor forest crimes across divisions from a central dashboard, ensuring better coordination and action against offenders.