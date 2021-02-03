Karnataka government to hold MSME Aerospace, Defence Expo from Sept 27

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa, on Wednesday announced MSME Aerospace and Defence Expo as part of the India Manufacturing Show.

The fifth edition of this biennial event will be organised from September 27 to 29 in Bengaluru by Laghu Udyog Bharati - Karnataka (LUB-K) and IMS Foundation in association with the State government.

During his inaugural address at the Aero India-2021, he said, "As you are aware Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants MSMEs to play a very important role in Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. To realize his dream, Laghu Udyog Bharati and IMS foundation with the support of the government of Karnataka is organizing MSME Aerospace and Defence Expo from September 27-29 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. I request the defence minister to extend full support of Defence Ministry to make this event a grand success."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "India today offers unique opportunity in aerospace and defence

manufacturing. Domestic manufacturing of rare and complex defence platforms has now become the focus of our policy under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We encourage global OEMs to set up their own manufacturing facility or enter into a strategic partnership with Indian companies. India is steadily marching from Make in India towards Make for the World. We have a strong and diversified micro, small and medium enterprises sector with more than 85,000 units. We also have one of the fastest growing start-up ecosystems catering to niche technologies."

The three-day expo will be the largest exhibition for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in aerospace and defence industry. IMS 2021 will provide opportunity to MSMEs from diverse Industry sectors like auto industry, industrial engineering, electronics and automation etc. IMS 2021 will also host Vendor Development Program, B2B meetings and workshops. The event will be supported by Indo German Chamber of Commerce as well as leading Industry bodies of India.

Chairman of India Manufacturing Show and former National President of LUB, H V S Krishna said, " We are expecting over 500 exhibitors, 20,000 business delegates and 150 experts addressing conference and workshops and VDPs. The participants in the event will include leaders from large defence global and Indian OEMs, Defence PSUs and ordinance factories as well as DRDO labs. We are also glad that Hon'ble CM has declared complete support of government of Karnataka to this event."