Karnataka Govt implements Free Power

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government issued notification on free power on Tuesday. According to the notification the average power consumption of last 12 months would be calculated and 10% of that would be treated eligible for free power.
For example, if a house consumed 50 units in last 12 months, another 5 units would be added. If the consumption is 60 units then the consumer will have to pay for the extra 5 units.
The government said this was one of the main 5 promises it had made during elections.
