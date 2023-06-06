  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Bengaluru

Karnataka Govt implements Free Power

Karnataka Govt implements Free Power
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government issued notification on free power on Tuesday. According to the notification the average power consumption of last 12...

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government issued notification on free power on Tuesday. According to the notification the average power consumption of last 12 months would be calculated and 10% of that would be treated eligible for free power.

For example, if a house consumed 50 units in last 12 months, another 5 units would be added. If the consumption is 60 units then the consumer will have to pay for the extra 5 units.

The government said this was one of the main 5 promises it had made during elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X