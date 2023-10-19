Karnataka HC nod for CBI probe: Shivakumar will land up prison again: BJP leader Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court's dismissal of DyCM D.K. Shivakumar's petition seeking quashing of CBI proceedings against him in the disproportionate assets case on Thursday, has created a stir in the state politics.

While the opposition BJP has welcomed the decision, JD(S) maintained that there is no connection with its earlier statement of Shivakumar going back to prison and the present court order.

Former DyCM K.S. Eshwarappa of the BJP stated in Shivamogga on Thursday proclaimed that he will give it in writing that Shivakumar will land up in prison once again.

"Shivakumar has come out on bail after imprisonment in this matter. The CBI is probing the disproportionate assets case against him. He will land up in prison again. I can give it in writing," Eshwarappa stated.

"Shivakumar is carrying out politics of obstinacy. In the raids, Rs 100 crore illegal money has been found. Is it wrong for the BJP to ask for a probe? We have yet not declared that you (Shivakumar) are a thief," he stated.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi stated that he welcomed the order of the High Court. Let the CBI begin the probe and prove charges against Shivakumar. The truth will always win. If Shivalkumar had done wrong he would face consequences, he said.

A large amount of money was recovered from Shivakumar and the allegation was big. Let the CBI take the case to a logical end, he stated.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy maintained that there is no connection with his statement of Shivakumar landing up in the Tihar jail and the court’s verdict.

"Shivakumar had stated that he will compel us to move away from Ramanagara to native Hassan district. I had stated that we will go back to Hassan and he will go to Tihar jail. The court had given the order on the report by the CBI. The court had also given a three month's deadline. Let's see what happens," he stated.

Former BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi quoted a proverb in Kannada that one who makes a mistake will eventually have to face consequences.

"The one who is guilty should be punished. The honest must not be troubled. The scam has to come out one or the other day. The proverbs are not formed just like that from ages. No one is above the law. Myself, the CM, DyCM, PM no one gets preferred treatment before the law. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had stated that all are equal before the law. In our country, the attitude of doing anything and getting away will not work," he stated.

In a setback to the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar, who is also State President of Congress party, the High Court had rejected his petition seeking quashing of the CBI proceedings against him.

The court had also lifted the stay order issued on the CBI probe against him.

A bench headed by Justice K. Natarajan had directed the CBI to complete the probe in three months.

The development is considered as a serious setback to DyCM Shivakumar who has been aggressively taking on the opposition parties BJP and JD (S) in the state. The CBI had filed a criminal case under the Sections of 13 (2) and 13 (1)E of the Prevention of Corruption Act alleging that Shivakumar had amassed assets disproportionate to his income between 2018 and 2023.

Shivakumar had appealed against the case in the High Court.