Karnataka High Court order challenged in Supreme Court

Bengaluru: A special leave petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment dismissing the pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student, Niba Naaz, through advocate-on-record Anas Tanwir.

Earlier in the day, the High Court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, stating that hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.