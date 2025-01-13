Karnataka Kreedakoota-2025: Udupi to Host Major Sporting Events with 1,373 Athletes

Udupi: Udupi is all set to host the much-anticipated Karnataka Kreedakoota-2025, which will feature a range of sporting events from January 17 to January 23. The multi-sport event, organized by the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Karnataka Olympic Association, and the District Administration, will see 1,373 athletes compete in disciplines such as Kayaking, Canoeing, Archery, Cycling, Wrestling, Boxing, Hockey, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Kabaddi, Judo, and Athletics.

At a press conference held on Monday, District Commissioner Vidya Kumari K outlined the details of the event. While events such as volleyball, basketball, and swimming will be conducted in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi will host several key events. Kayaking and Canoeing will take place in the Swarna River in Brahmavara, while Archery will be held at MJC Ground in Manipal. Other events, including Cycling, Hockey, Lawn Tennis, and Table Tennis, will be hosted across different venues in Udupi and Manipal.

The event will be inaugurated on January 17 in Mangaluru, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to attend. The closing ceremony will take place in Udupi on January 23, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar as the chief guests.

DC Vidya Kumari K also mentioned that accommodations and meals for athletes are being arranged by the district administration in association with MAHE, Manipal. Furthermore, the synthetic track at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Ajjarakad, which had degraded after a 10-year service period, is being repaired to ensure that athletes have access to top-class facilities during the event.