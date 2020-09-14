Karnataka police busts fake news

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Police has busted fake news widely reported in the media about a COVID positive tested lady by the BBMP went missing.

The lady was reported to have absconded from the ambulance en route to the hospital.

Fact-check team of the state police verified with the Bommanalli Police station where the incident was reported and termed the news to be false.

"The facts are that the incident happened on September 04 and on the same day a complaint was made at Bommanalli Police Station Bangalore city. The police investigated the event and found that the complainant and his wife had a dispute. His wife had planned the exit from the house with assistance of her friend and later on September 08 a call from the missing lady landed on the phone of the investigating officer which was recorded. The voice was identified by her husband and was that of his missing wife The missing lady said she was safe and would sort out the matter with her husband. Hence neither is it connected to BBMP nor to covid testing. The twist given to the story is misleading and mischievous," the police have stated.