Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had no role in his ouster from the Chief Minister’s post.

“Pralhad Joshi had no role in it,” he said.

He said that under no circumstances would Joshi’s ticket be replaced.

Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swamiji has alleged that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was behind the party's move to ask Yediyurappa to step down from the post of Chief Minister in 2021.

Yediyurappa emphasised that there is no dissent in Karnataka BJP. “There were differences of opinion in Davanagere. I have gone there and resolved the issue. There was opposition to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, BJP's candidate for Belagavi, but now it has been quelled,” he said.

On former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Yediyurappa said: “I am in discussion with him, and everything will be alright soon.”

Eshwarappa has said that he would contest as an independent candidate against the BJP in Shivamogga.

He also acknowledged former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda as a significant force. “He will come for the election campaigning with us, and we will benefit from this. The Congress is a sinking ship. No one will wish to board that ship. If someone is still joining the Congress, I wish them luck,” he said.

Yediyurappa added that the BJP tickets are finalised for all other seats. There is an anti-Congress wave in the state, and BJP will win all 28 MP seats, he stated.