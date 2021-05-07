Karnataka raises package rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals

Bengaluru: At a time when many Covid patients in the State are reportedly struggling to find hospital beds for treatment, the Karnataka government Thursday approved revised package rates allowed to be charged by private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by public health authorities.

As per an order released by the government, package rates for Covid patients in general ward and HDU (high-dependency unit) would be Rs 5,200 and Rs 8,000 respectively. Also, charges for isolation ICU without and with a ventilator would be Rs 9,750 and Rs 11,500.

In a letter, the government notified, "The State is threatened by the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, already declared as a pandemic by WHO. A large number of persons affected by Covid-19 are in need of treatment, which at present is being provided by Public Health Institutions and Private Healthcare Organisations Whereas the Department of Health and Family Welfare ... has ordered reserving of beds in private hospitals for treatment of Government referred Covid patients.

An order has been issued ... by the Chairman State Executive Committee, SDMA, directing the aforementioned order of the Department of Health and Family Welfare to be in force until further orders."

"Private hospitals have been represented before the CM of Karnataka in a meeting held on May 1 to enhance the package rates of treatment in each category taking into account the increasing cost in recruiting manpower and consumable cost.

Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairman of State Executive Committee, ... issues the following orders to revise the package rates for Public Health Institutions and Private Healthcare Organisations, it also said.

Reacting to this, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, said, "The decision to revise the rates was taken after private hospitals requested the CM to enhance package rates for treatment in each category," taking into account the increasing costs in recruiting manpower and consumables' costs. The representation has been considered in depth by the Director of Health and Family Welfare and the Technical Committee."