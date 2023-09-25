Karnataka seeks Rs 4,860 cr drought relief from Center

Bengaluru: In response to the severe drought conditions plaguing Karnataka, the state government has estimated total losses amounting to a staggering Rs 30,432 crore. In light of this alarming situation, Karnataka’s Cabinet has decided to submit a memorandum to the central government, urging for drought relief assistance totalling Rs 4,860.13 crore, as per the criteria outlined by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, state Law Minister HK Patil shared key details of the government’s response to the devastating drought situation. He disclosed that 161 taluks have been declared severely affected by drought, with an additional 34 taluks classified as moderately affected. The cabinet has unanimously approved this declaration, leading to the decision to submit a memorandum to the Central Government seeking drought relief.

The estimated loss of Rs 30,432 crore includes damage to various sectors. According to NDRF criteria, the damage amounts to Rs 4,860.13 crore. Specifically, the agricultural sector has suffered significant losses, with Rs 27,867.17 crore worth of crops lost across 39.74 lakh hectares due to drought. Out of this, Rs 3,824.67 crore falls under the NDRF norms, and compensation is being sought for this loss.

Horticulture crops have incurred losses amounting to Rs 2,565.7 crore due to drought. The state government has also allocated funds for various relief measures, including Rs 104.33 crore for cattle camps, Rs 126.36 crore for 624 fodder banks, Rs 25 crore for medicines, and Rs 50 crore for providing fodder seeds. Additionally, Rs 284.4 crore has been allocated for the supply of drinking water in rural areas for 180 days, along with Rs 213.98 crore for providing 180 days of drinking water in urban areas. The total compensation sought under NDRF criteria stands at Rs 4,860.13 crore.

In response to the drought crisis, the Cabinet has also taken steps to regularize illegally installed agricultural pump sets between 2015 and 2023. However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that after September 22, no further regularization of illegally installed agricultural pump sets will be allowed. Over the past eight years, Eskoms have invested Rs 6,099 crore in capital for transformers and electric wires for illegal pump sets, which has been approved.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has agreed to provide a 50% subsidy to the state government for converting pump sets to solar-powered systems under the central government’s Kusam B scheme. Beneficiaries will bear 20% of the conversion cost, with the remaining 30% covered by the central government.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the introduction of the scrap policy for government vehicles in the state. This policy will entail phasing out government vehicles that have exceeded 15 years of service and scrapping 15,295 such vehicles across the state.

In the initial phase of implementing the scrap policy in 2023-24, 5,000 government vehicles will be scrapped, incurring an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, approximately Rs 10 lakh per vehicle, with Rs 100 crore allocated for this purpose. Minister HK Patil noted that the central government will provide incentive funding in support of this initiative.