Karnataka state registers 1,187 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Bengaluru: Continuing the rising trend of COVID-19 cases for the second day, Karnataka recorded 1,187 fresh infections and six deaths taking the cumulative cases and fatalities in the state to 30,09,557 and 38346 respectively, the health department said on Sunday.

The department said in its bulletin that 275 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,890 while the total active cases stood at 10,292. The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban, which contributed 923 infections and three deaths.

Other districts too registered fresh cases, including 63 in Dakshina Kannada, 54 in Udupi, 20 in Mysuru, 12 each in Belagavi, Tumakuru and Kodagu and 10 in Mandya. Besides the toll in Bengaluru, one death each was reported in Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts. There were zero fatalities in 27 districts of the state, including eight districts, which saw zero infections as well.

The state's positivity rate for the day was 1.08 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.5 per cent.

A total of 1,08,911 samples were tested in the state, including 91,003 RT-PCR tests, on Sunday that took the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.66 crore.

There were 19,729 inoculations done taking the total number of vaccinations so far to 8.64 crore, the health department said.