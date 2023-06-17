Karnataka to host NLC in 2025

Karnataka state will host the National Legislators Conference in 2025 to which Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramiah has consented. Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khadar Fareed has informed. Khadar who attended the Conference in Mumbai for the last three days starting from Thursday found the conference a ‘new generation democratic experience’.

Speaking to Hans India Khadar told that “the NLC is held every 18 months will be hosted by Goa state in next 18 months and followed by Karnataka for the next session thereafter. I found this experience as a move in the right direction and will unify all the legislators from the Indian Union for framing better democratic norms and practice of democratic values”

“The NLC also serves as a training session for young legislators and also the Maharashtra Institute of Technology has a special school for organising training and educating young graduates to become better legislators and protagonists of democratic values in the country. The education and Training sessions will also help the young graduates to become better civil servants”