KBC 16th episode, Bangalorean techie on hot seat

Bengaluru: Priyanka Porwal, an IT professional in Bengaluru’s SAP labs, will be on the hot seat of the Kaun Banega Crorepati, the blockbuster show anchored by the ‘Big B’ Amitabh Bachchan on Friday, 23 Aug.

Priyanka is basically from Rajasthan but married to Ravindra Jain of Kadaba of Dakshina Kannada. Both are settled in Bengaluru. A voracious reader and keen observer of current affairs, Priyanka is currently working as Chief Architect and Senior Manager in the SAP Cross Architecture Team. Leading a team globally of (Chief) architects shaping SAP's Northstar Target Architecture. She is recognised as being passionate about women in tech, is often cited as a role model for other women, and has mentored many colleagues formally as well as informally throughout her career.