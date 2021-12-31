Khushboo praises govt's stand on ‘freeing temples’

Bengaluru: Actress and Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushboo Sundar on Thursday praised the Karnataka BJP government for taking a stand to free the temples from the control of the government authorities. "It is an extremely important decision as every other religious institution is free except temples," she said.

There is a similar demand before the Tamil Nadu government. "We have been keenly watching the stand of Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The assurance of freeing temples from state control was given during the election campaigning in Tamil Nadu," she stated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated on Wednesday during his address at the BJP's executive committee meeting, held at Hubballi, that the government will introduce a new Bill to free temples from the state control.

He further stated that the Hindu temples have suffered a lot under the control of state authorities and bureaucrats. Several rules and bylaws are detrimental to the development of temples. The new Bill will be brought before the cabinet ahead of the Budget Session. The temple authorities will be under the regulation of the government, but they will be able to utilise their funds for the development of temples without having to wait for the nod of the government.

Khusboo also stated that she has been in Bengaluru as she is the committee member of the Prime Minister's Poshan Abhiyan, which is called 'Swasth Balak and Balika Spardha' where the malnourished children up to six years of age, who are not registered with Anganwadis are identified. This is not a political exercise and she is happy that Chief Minister Bommai gave her time on short notice.