Kidwai Introduces Fast Track New Patient Registration for Cancer

Bengaluru: The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) in Bengaluru, recognized as the sole cancer treatment facility for the underprivileged, has recently introduced a pioneering fast-track new patient registration system in its outpatient department (OPD). This innovative approach incorporates a computerized cancer staging system, aiming to streamline and expedite the registration process for new patients seeking cancer treatment.

The groundbreaking concept implemented by the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) is designed to significantly reduce waiting times for cancer patients, offering them a more comfortable experience. While the traditional process for working up a cancer patient, including diagnosis and treatment planning, takes approximately 3 to 4 weeks, KMIO has introduced a revolutionary approach to expedite this entire process, now completing it within a single day.

Under the new system, any new cancer patient visiting KMIO, which sees an average of 90-100 patients per day, will be directed to a reclining chair. All the necessary work-up processes will be conducted right there, eliminating the need for patients to move around the hospital. The registration team will approach the patients and register them online at their bedside using various software systems such as NIC, ABARK, and e-Redcare.

The KMIO staff will then prepare the patient's file, and all billing processes will be completed on-site. Once the registration is complete, the nursing team will take over and evaluate the patient's vital signs, including pulse, blood pressure, height, weight, waist circumference, body mass index (BMI), and body surface area (BSA).

These baseline records will be crucial for monitoring the patient's progress throughout their treatment journey. Additionally, the nursing team will provide counselling to the patients, informing them about the next steps in their clinical examination by the doctors. To further streamline the process, the nurse will draw blood from the patient and send it for basic and special tests as advised by the oncologist.

These tests may include a hemogram, biochemical analysis, HIV screening, HBSAg testing, and other oncological relevant tests. The samples will be sent to the lab for processing, and the reports will be generated within a remarkable two-hour timeframe. To ensure swift and efficient transportation of blood and tissue samples from the fast-track zone and ward nursing zones to the labs, KMIO is planning to connect these areas through a pneumatic pipe system.

This system will enable quick and immediate transmission of samples for processing and analysis, saving precious time and ensuring prompt results.

The Director of KMIO, Dr. V Lokesh expressed his enthusiasm for this new initiative, stating, "We aim to reduce the burden on cancer patients and make their experience as comfortable as possible. By implementing the fast-track new patient registration system, we are revolutionizing the way cancer patients are treated, ensuring faster diagnosis and treatment planning."

This innovative approach by KMIO has the potential to transform cancer care by significantly reducing waiting times and providing patients with a more efficient and seamless experience. With the introduction of the computerized cancer staging system and the fast-track new patient registration, KMIO is taking a giant leap towards improving cancer care in India.