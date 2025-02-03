Kolar district’s dairy Industry faces crisis: Farmers demand immediate govt action

Kolar: The dairy industry in Kolar has made headlines, but now it faces a significant crisis as the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) struggles to sell large quantities of milk powder and butter. Currently, around 2,100 tons of milk powder and 800 tons of butter remain unsold, resulting in potential losses amounting to ₹80 crores. Farmers are now urging the government to take immediate action, particularly as there has been no incentive funding from the government for milk production.

Rajendra Singh B.L., a local farmer, pointed out that countless families in the district depend on dairying for their livelihood. Despite the challenges, the dairy sector has always supported local farmers. Kolar ranks second in the state for milk production. However, it is reported that dairy cooperatives are moving toward losses.

The Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Cooperative comprises approximately 1,200 self-help groups of dairy farmers, and millions of families rely on dairying, producing over 600,000 liters of milk daily. Despite this production, the milk powder and butter from KMF are rotting in storage. For the past eight months, KMF has faced losses, with 2,100 tons of milk powder valued at around 50 crores and 800 tons of butter valued at about 30 crores unsold. The situation has raised serious concerns for the cooperative’s management, indicating that this problem is not unique to KMF but reflects a statewide issue across all dairy cooperatives.

Daily production in Kolar district is about 600,000 liters of milk, but sales figures for the cooperative have not met expectations. Even with 1.1 million liters of average daily production in the Kolar-Chikkaballapur cooperative, significant quantities remain unsold. Typically, around 150,000 liters of milk was being stored for various dairy products, but due to lack of demand, much of it is now being turned into powder, which is also facing reduced demand. Each kilogram of milk powder costs about ₹240 to produce, yet the market forces them to sell at a lower price. Additionally, producing ghee from butter has become an expensive venture for the cooperative.

Amidst these losses, the government has raised milk prices for farmers twice but has not released incentive payments to dairy producers for the past five months. Kolar district alone is owed around ₹44 crores in pending incentive funds. Farmers are insisting that the government must take urgent steps to rescue dairy cooperatives from these mounting losses, emphasizing the need for immediate intervention to stabilize the industry.