Live
- Modi emphasised on Skill Mapping by G-20 Countries
- Large scale promotions to TS Police Officers
- Anna Bhagya Scheme Faces Potential Delay Yediyurappa Threatens to Protest
- Prashanth Neel turns screenwriter for a straight Telugu film
- Cyber fraudsters make yet another kill Udupi businessman relieved of Rs. 1.28 lakhs
- ‘Spy’ trailer: Nikhil comes with a solid power packed entertainer
- Vijay ‘Naa Ready’ song: A foot tapping number
- Prices of sacrificial animals shoot up
- Finance Ministry denies media reports on minimum pension for central government employees
- CVoter Snap Poll: Majority feel PM Modi successfully projecting soft power
KSRTC collects fine of Rs 58 lakhs from ticketless travelers
Highlights
KSRTC has arranged checking of its services operated in the State and neighboring States.
BENGALURU: KSRTC has arranged checking of its services operated in the State and neighboring States. In the month of May-2023, 44052 buses were checked, 3266 Pilferage cases were detected, 3636 ticket less passengers penalized, Rs 5,894,453 fine collected and Rs 73,859 pilferage amount detected. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the erring staff.
Therefore, the Corporation requests the travelling public to obtain valid ticket/pass while travelling in the Corporation buses.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS