KSRTC collects fine of Rs 58 lakhs from ticketless travelers 

BENGALURU: KSRTC has arranged checking of its services operated in the State and neighboring States. In the month of May-2023, 44052 buses were checked, 3266 Pilferage cases were detected, 3636 ticket less passengers penalized, Rs 5,894,453 fine collected and Rs 73,859 pilferage amount detected. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the erring staff.

Therefore, the Corporation requests the travelling public to obtain valid ticket/pass while travelling in the Corporation buses.