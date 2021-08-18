KSRTC’s mobile clinics win Rotary award

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been chosen for Rotary 3190 District award for its efforts towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and providing testing facilities.

KSRTC was lauded for converting buses into mobile health check-up clinics as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

A statement released by the Corporation said, "Over 20 Mobile Fever Clinics were built in-house in our workshops by converting old buses and a mini bus was converted into a "Sarige Sanjeevani Ambulance" at a regional workshop, Bengaluru.

The Rotary Advika Nayonika 200-beds COVID Care Center was provided at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station, Bangalore. KSRTC has also built "Sanitizer Buses".

KSRTC has also made use of scrap buses to set up 'Sthree toilets' at Bengaluru and Davangere bus stations. Similarly, an old Airavat air-conditioned bus has been donated to Kidwai cancer hospital. This has been converted as a mobile blood donation bank for rural areas.

"Sarige Suraksha '' ICU on Wheels, is the first-of-its kind initiative in the country. Five ICU buses equipped with oxygen / ventilator have been deployed in Puttur division, a statement said.