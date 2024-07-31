K'taka Dy CM insists on Centre's intervention in Mekedatu project

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that he insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene to implement the ambitious Mekedatu project, which will ensure drinking water to IT city Bengaluru and surrounding regions.

While answering a query on the Mekedatu project in Delhi, he added that Prime Minister Modi inquired about the rains in Karnataka.

"I informed him (PM Modi) about the rains. Later, Prime Minister Modi asked us (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) to sit together and settle the issue. But, I told him that until the Centre intervenes it will be difficult," Shivakumar said.

"I have informed him (PM Modi) about Karnataka releasing 80 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water whereas the stipulated quantity was 40 TMC. I have informed you that we have no objection to Tamil Nadu using water and utilising it which is flowing into the sea. Prime Minister Modi promised that he would re-examine it. The Prime Minister also conveyed that it is best if both the states resolve the matter by themselves. Let's see, he has promised to convene a meeting in this regard," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

"I have also informed the Prime Minister that convening one meeting would resolve the Mahadei project as the contentious issue is quite small," Shivakumar said.

"Nearly 2.25 lakh cusecs of water has been released to Tamil Nadu from the reservoirs in Karnataka. This is the first time such a huge quantity of water has been released from the Cauvery catchment area. From Wednesday, the inflow has been reduced and 1.75 lakh cusecs of water is released," he added.

"We have announced a red alert in the state. The water is also coming from Kerala to Kabini River and KRS reservoirs and we are releasing it to Tamil Nadu without storing. We were supposed to release 40 TMC of water. However, till now, Karnataka has released 80 TMC of water," he said.

"We are appealing to the people on the banks of the rivers and catchment region not to venture within a radius of 1 km of the river in the state," Shivakumar added.