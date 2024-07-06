K’taka: farmers' delegation meets Guv, demands probe into MUDA land scam

Bengaluru: A delegation of State Farmer Organisations Federation and State Sugarcane Growers Association met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe into the MUDA land scam allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by a high court justice.

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the president of the federation said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam runs into thousands of crores and influential political leaders are involved in it. Hence, the probe needs to be conducted by a High Court judge.

Documents and files went missing mysteriously from the MUDA office one year ago. The organization had then protested before the office and demanded a probe. If the government had taken action then, the handing over of government property worth thousands of crores to influential people would have been avoided, Shanthakumar pointed out.

“Today, those in real estate are representatives’ of the people and they are systematically cheating the farmers and public. While acquiring land from farmers, they are adopting arm-twisting tactics and giving paltry compensation to farmers,” he charged.

Both the ruling as well as opposition party leaders are involved, he stated.