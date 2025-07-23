K’taka: Parents object to egg distribution in govt school, demand transfer certificates

Mandya: Parents of schoolchildren have objected to the distribution of eggs in schools and have demanded transfer certificates for their wards in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

The parents of students at the Government Higher Primary School in Alakere village opposed the government’s initiative to distribute eggs to students, and claimed that out of the 120 students enrolled in the school, nearly 80 are vegetarians and do not consume eggs.

The parents also argued that since the school is located near a temple, the distribution of eggs hurts the religious sentiments of the villagers.

They pointed out that non-vegetarian food is prohibited in the vicinity of the Veerabhadreshwara temple. This tradition has been followed in the village for many years. In place of eggs, students have been receiving bananas and chikki bars as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

The School Development Management Committee (SDMC) had made this decision three years ago when the government launched the egg distribution initiative to combat malnutrition among schoolchildren.

Currently, all students are provided bananas and chikki bars. However, the education department has now decided to distribute eggs to those students who consume them, following a request from a section of the villagers.

Parents of vegetarian students have urged the school management to make arrangements to provide eggs to the children at their homes, so as not to hurt the sentiments of the majority of students and families in the village.

The Education Department now finds itself in a dilemma. If eggs are distributed in school, nearly 80 students may leave. If eggs are not provided, the department risks being charged with failing to meet nutritional requirements for students.



