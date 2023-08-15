Live
K'taka Police thwart attempt to hoist saffron flag alongside Tricolour in Belagavi
Belagavi(Karnataka): The Karnataka Police on Tuesday prevented an attempt to hoist a saffron flag alongside the Tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day in Belagavi district.
Two corporators with their supporters attempted to hoist the saffron flag on the municipality building in Nipani city in the district alongside the Tricolour.
The incident took place after the hoisting of Tricolour by the BJP local MLA and former minister Shashikala Jolle and the district administration.
According to police, the corporators of Nipani Municipality, Vinayaka Wade and Sanjaya Sangaovkar came with saffron flags and attempted to hoist it also. The corporators were backed by the NCP party. The police stopped the corporators and sent them back.