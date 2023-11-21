Kumaraswamy is becoming a laughing stock: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is becoming a laughing stock with his baseless allegations.

“Kumaraswamy is casting aspersions without any basis. People are watching all this and are laughing at him. It won’t do him any good,” he said responding to reporters’ queries at his Sadashivanagar residence.

“Kumaraswamy is growing desperate by the day. Let him go to Kanakapura constituency and ask people, including his own party workers, if D K Shivakumar is screening any immoral movies in his theatres. If the people hold me guilty, I will retire from politics. If you are unable to prove your allegations, what will you do?” he challenged.

“The words of a former chief minister must have certain decorum. The people of my constituency have elected me by a huge margin of 1.23 lakh votes though I am unable to visit the constituency regularly. That is possible only because people respect me,” he said.

Kumaraswamy is raising these issues now, why did he not level these allegations when his father contested elections against me, he asked.

Survey of Drought-hit Areas

Responding to a query on BJP’s plan to tour the drought hit regions of the State, he said, “Let BJP first take its MPs to Delhi and get drought relief funds released. What is the point in simply touring the drought hit areas?”

BJP is entitled to tour the drought affected regions, but they must convince the Centre to increase the number of man-days of MGNREGA from 100 days to 150 days. People will then believe that BJP has genuine concern for the State.

Replying to a query on the electrocution of a mother and a child in Bengaluru, he said it was a serious issue and the government was taking necessary action. The government is considering switching from open wires to concealed cables.

Asked about Randeep Surjewala’s state visit, he said the visit is to discuss the functioning of the government.