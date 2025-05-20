‘Land guarantee’ from Revenue dept soon: DK Shivakumar

Hosapete: “The state government is not just celebrating two years. We are working to pay off more than one crore people’s debts by providing land registration papers through the ‘land guarantee’ scheme,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DK Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, spoke to the media after reviewing the preparations for the achievement conference to be held in Hospet, Vijayanagar, in the wake of the state government completing two years.

“Our government is writing a new history through the Revenue Department by doing something that could not be done in a hundred years. A meeting was held with the officials on Sunday to review whether there are any loopholes in this programme. This land guarantee being given through the Revenue Department will go down in history. Every person has the desire to own the land they live in. The Scheduled Castes, the backward classes and the landless people were struggling to build houses without documents for the past many years. Therefore, our government has provided a solution for this,” he said.

“The BJP government had planned to spend Rs 20 crore in Kalaburgi and provide records, but the project was abandoned without knowing how to implement it. Minister Krishna Byregowda and his team of officials studied and came up with a permanent solution.

The government will take over land up to 4,000 feet in revenue or private land that has been inhabited for many years, and the Tahsildar will take ownership of it, and then through him, this land will be given to the people for free in the form of purchase at the sub-registration office. 1,11,11,111 property records are ready, and the Tahsildar will issue property records in the respective taluks.

“ No one can sell the property obtained in this way for 15 years. The Tahsildar is registering these records and giving them to the property owners. An account will be prepared in collaboration with the PDO department. The payment of the fee due for this has been postponed,” he said.

“Vijayanagar district has been made a foodgrain-free district, and 79,000 farmers have been given foodgrain certificates. This is a new model for the entire country. Our government has completed two years, and we are not doing this program just to celebrate. We are doing this program to repay the opportunity and blessings given to us by the people. We are not doing politics just on guarantee schemes and emotions. We are doing politics by building people’s lives,” he said.

“AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will attend this program. Our government ministers and MLAs will participate. Opposition MLAs have also been respectfully invited.

The Chief Minister himself has invited the opposition leaders. Indira Gandhi had come to this holy land and delivered a speech. Our district in-charge minister has built a statue of Indira Gandhi. This will also be unveiled,” he said.