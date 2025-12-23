Leadership issue needs to be resolved locally: HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said any differences or confusions within the party over the leadership issue in the state have to be resolved locally as instructions have come from the AICC president.

The senior Congress leader met Mallikarjun Kharge at this residence here, which he termed as personal and nothing to do with politics.

“I met the Congress president, but our relationship is different. We have a family relationship. So, I discussed family matters, not politics. I did not speak even a word of politics with him,” Parameshwara told reporters after meeting Kharge.

Noting that Kharge had asked state leaders to resolve the differences locally, the home minister, responding to a question, said, “That is the message (from Congress chief). What can I comment on it?”

“Everyone of us should know, we should resolve ourselves. If the All India Congress president says that you (state leaders) resolve yourself and have nothing to do with the high command, we all have to sit together and resolve,” he added.

His statement came a day after Kharge said that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party’s Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

He had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.