Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to provide special training for lecturers of the colleges where students showed poor performance in PU examinations in 2020-21. During last academic year 82 PU students secured distinction while 973 students secured first class in the colleges run by BBMP. But many colleges showed poor performance.

Speaking to reporters, BBMP education wing special commissioner Reddy Shankar Babu said that the students of Cleveland PU College run by BBMP are shining in exams every year. "But, there are a few colleges which are not doing satisfactorily. Not a single student secured distinction and the number of students who passed first class is also less. If the same results recur every year the principals and lecturers concerned will be held responsible. Hence, we have decided to provide special training for lecturers of these colleges," he added.

"We will find the reason for poor show in some of the colleges as future of the students is at stake. Students alone cannot be blamed for this situation as every year sees fresh batches joining the colleges. There is no scarcity of lecturers in any college either. If any principal points out shortage, we will appoint guest lecturers within 48 hours after a request, Shankar Babu said and added that BBMP plans to compete with private colleges as 'all our institutions have good infrastructure'.

Cleveland PU College has topped in this year's results. Of the 459 students who appeared for examinations, 20 got distinction and 260 first class. Tasker Town and Austin Town colleges none secured distinction. The BBMP runs 138 schools and 19 colleges providing education to more than 18,000 students from first standard to bachelors degree.