Leopard Search Ongoing On Infosys Mysuru Campus; Employees Advised To Stay Home

The Mysuru Forest Department is continuing its search for a leopard that was sighted on the Infosys campus early on December 31. Employees have been advised to work from home as forest officials carry out an extensive search across the 350-acre campus.

The operation is being led by Conservator of Forests Malathi Priya, supported by Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) KN Basavaraju and IB Prabhugowda, along with Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Ravindra. Measures include analyzing CCTV footage, deploying trap cameras, and conducting foot patrols. Despite these efforts, no new pugmarks or sightings have been detected so far.

According to DCF Prabhugowda, precautionary measures are in place, urging employees to stay indoors or move in groups. Traps and cages have been set up at key locations, but officials suspect the leopard may have left the campus, possibly heading toward the forested regions of Koorgalli and Yelwal.

The Infosys campus, located near the Hebbal Industrial Area, borders a reserve forest known for its leopard population. Wildlife experts suggest that the animal may have wandered onto the campus while searching for food.

Forest officials plan to continue their search operations through Thursday to confirm the leopard's whereabouts before deciding on the next steps.

The incident has raised concerns about human-wildlife interactions in areas adjoining forests, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and preparedness.