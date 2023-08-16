Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "Let anyone say whatever they have to say. Let them come out first with whatever they have. Let all their words be finished. Then we will reveal what we have," DCM DK Shivakumar said.

Answering questions from the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "We have enough time to reveal the information we have. The time has come to answer those who are discussing a lot about us, let's answer them," he said.

To a question about Operation Congress, he said, "Our next target is the Lok Sabha elections. We have instructed our party workers not to hold grudges for any reason and to increase the party's voter turnout.

Locally, one has to do expedient politics once in a while. It is up to the local leaders to decide who should join the party. Big leaders are not being included, workers of other parties have favored joining the Congress in large numbers," he said.